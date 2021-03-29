Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 1M WI residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated just in
Coronavirus Vaccine
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

(Photo by Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. - More than one million Wisconsin residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series -- meaning they have received both doses of the two-dose vaccines. That is according to the online reporting of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS)

As of Sunday, March 28, Wisconsin has administered a total of 2,720,952 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

This is a developing story.

Vaccination efforts expanding in Milwaukee, new clinics opening this week
slideshow

Vaccination efforts expanding in Milwaukee, new clinics opening this week

Some Milwaukee landmarks are transforming into COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week. 

Pfizer begins the COVID-19 vaccine trial on children under 12
slideshow

Pfizer begins the COVID-19 vaccine trial on children under 12

Dr. Robert Citronberg, the executive medical director of infectious disease and prevention for Advocate Aurora Health joins FOX6 WakeUp with more information.

Limits lifted, some in Waukesha County keep COVID-19 rules going

There are no longer indoor capacity guidelines in Waukesha County, but not all businesses are jumping back to 100%.