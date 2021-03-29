DHS: 1M WI residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series

article

More than one million Wisconsin residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series -- meaning they have received both doses of the two-dose vaccines. That is according to the online reporting of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

As of Sunday, March 28, Wisconsin has administered a total of 2,720,952 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

