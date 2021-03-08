Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 178 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; no new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 178 Monday, March 8, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 566,781.

There have been 6,481 deaths in the state, with no new deaths reported by state health officials Monday.

Of the positive cases, 26,484 have required hospitalization (4.7%), while 553,651 have recovered (97.7%), making for 6,580 active cases (1.2%).

More than 2.6 million have tested negative. More than 3.2 million have been tested.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, DHS officials reported as of Friday, March 8 that 1,713,382 doses have been administered. To date, 1,895,025 doses have been allocated to Wisconsin.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

COVID-19 vaccine resources & more

Milwaukee Health Department info on COVID-19 vaccine

Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 vaccine registry 

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

DWD launches interactive map connecting job seekers to services
slideshow

DWD launches interactive map connecting job seekers to services

The Department of Workforce Development announced it is launching an interactive directory of services to connect Wisconsinites with workforce programs in their area.

Riverside Ghost tours are back, running from April 16-18
slideshow

Riverside Ghost tours are back, running from April 16-18

Back by popular demand, the Riverside Ghost tours return for a second round.

COVID pandemic has women ‘contemplating leaving the workforce’

The founder of New Sage Strategies says women are feeling a lot of weight on their shoulders as the pandemic has put stress on families and homes.