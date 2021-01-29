Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 1,567 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 49 new deaths

MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 1,567 Friday, Jan. 29, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 539,915.

There have been 5,860 deaths in the state, with 49 new deaths reported by DHS officials Friday.

Of the positive cases, 24,154 have required hospitalization (4.5%), while 513,809 have recovered (95.2%), making for 20,057 active cases (3.7%).

More than 2.4 million have tested negative.

More than 3 million have been tested.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, DHS officials reported as of Friday, Jan. 29 that 476,855 doses have been administered. To date, 846,300 doses have been allocated to Wisconsin.

