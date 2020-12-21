Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 1,435 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 8 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 1,435 on Monday, Dec. 21, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 458,612.

There have been 4,425 deaths in the state, with eight new deaths reported Monday by DHS officials.

There are currently three patients being cared for at the Alternate Care Facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Of the positive cases, 20,168 have required hospitalization (4.4%), while 418,587 have recovered (91.3%), making for 35,498 active cases (7.7%). 

More than 2.2 million have tested negative. More than 2.7 million have been tested.

