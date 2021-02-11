Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 1,239 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 11 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 1,239 Thursday, Feb. 11, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 553,110. 

There have been 6,140 deaths in the state, with 11 new deaths reported Thursday.

Of the positive cases, 25,142 have required hospitalization (4.5%), while 534,164 have recovered (96.6%), making for 12,647 active cases (2.3%).

More than 2.5 million have tested negative. More than 3.1 million have been tested.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, DHS officials reported as of Thursday, Feb. 11 that 860,389 doses have been administered. To date, 1,152,025 doses have been allocated to Wisconsin.

