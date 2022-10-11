Brookfield chase, driver claimed medical crisis after arrest, complaint says

A Milwaukee man is charged with leading law enforcement on a chase reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour along I-94 in Waukesha and Milwaukee counties early Monday, Oct. 10. Prosecutors say when he was arrested, he claimed to be having a medical crisis, prompting first responders to come out three different times to check his vitals.

Devon Sheriff, 34, faces the following charges:

Attempting to flee/elude officer

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

First-degree recklessly endangering safety -- two counts

Obstructing an officer

Possession of THC

This all started in Brookfield near I-94 and Moorland around 1 a.m. Monday, when an officer spotted a silver Scion with no plates. As the officer pulled out, the driver of the Scion sped up quickly, taking the off-ramp from I-94 toward Moorland.

Prosecutors say that driver, later identified as Sheriff, pulled an illegal U-turn from southbound Moorland at Carpenter Lane and sped off northbound on Moorland, taking the westbound I-94 ramp from Moorland.

Police noted speeds in excess of 120 miles per hour.

Sheriff's rear tire was deflated by tire deflation devices set up on I-94 at Springdale, and his speed dropped to 80-90 mph, the criminal complaint says. He continued westbound on I-94 into Pewaukee, going southbound on Redford before getting back onto I-94, going east. He began to lose his rear tire.

The complaint says he was weaving between lanes, cutting off drivers, driving on the shoulder and that he almost crashed into an SUV on the shoulder due to the presence of law enforcement on the roadway.

More tire deflation devices were set up, and several more of the vehicle's tires deflated, and they were disintegrating. Still, prosecutors say, he continued on, making evasive maneuvers in an attempt to avoid the devices. The complaint says he nearly struck a semi at Sunnyslope.

The chase continued into Milwaukee County, where more tire deflation devices were set up at 84th and 70th Streets. The driver still didn't stop, and at one point, an officer struck a tire deflation device himself accidentally, forcing him to pull over.

As the pursuit continued, prosecutors say Sheriff took the ramp onto 35th Street and lost control when trying to turn left, crashing into the curb. From there, he took off on foot, the complaint says, before he was ultimately arrested. A passenger was found in his front seat.

At one point after his arrest, prosecutors say Sheriff complained of chest pain and trouble breathing, so the Milwaukee Fire Department was called out to check on him. Sheriff complained about them taking too long, the complaint says. When they arrived, he "became irate" and told them he didn't want to be checked out, and they should get out of his face.

While being taken to jail, he again complained of difficulty breathing and chest pain, requesting an ambulance. The Milwaukee Fire Department again responded and found his vital signs to be normal and cleared him for transport to the hospital at his request.

En route to the hospital, prosecutors say he said, "I know y'all saw me get out of the driver's seat, but I wasn't driving the car."

He soon complained of difficulty breathing for a third time, so the officer pulled over and waited for the Brookfield Fire Department to respond. Sheriff was then taken to the hospital by ambulance.

At the hospital, Sheriff complained of ankle pain and his right shoe was removed, at which point prosecutors say a bag of suspected marijuana fell out. Sheriff said, "That must have stuck to the bottom of my shoe when I ran away from you guys."

The passenger in the car at the time of the pursuit was determined to have been Sheriff's uncle. He said he was sleeping (and was wearing pajamas in the car) when his nephew called and asked if he wanted to go for a ride. He said his nephew picked him up at 1 a.m., and he didn't know where they were going. He said during the pursuit, he told Sheriff to stop, the complaint says.

Prosecutors noted Sheriff was convicted of manufacture/deliver THC in Waukesha County in February 2020.