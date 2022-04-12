Kenosha County detective dead, cause undetermined

article

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says Detective Jeffrey Bliss, 46, has died. He was a 23-year veteran of the department.

The cause of death is undetermined currently as the City of Kenosha Police Department completes its investigation.

Detective Bliss was a 24-year law enforcement veteran having served with the Village of Darien Police Department and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department released the following statement:

"Detective Bliss was a valued member of the department and has served in various roles since being appointed a Deputy Sheriff on September 29, 1998. For the past 13 years, Detective Bliss served as a general assignment detective and a member of the Fire Task Force having been promoted to Detective on April 5, 2009. Detective Bliss was also a 21-year member of the department Tactical Response Team (T.R.T.) serving as the lead trainer and team leader, an 18-year member of the department's Honor Guard, a 15-year member of the department’s Hazardous Device Squad (H.D.S.) having recently retired from being a Certified Bomb Technician, and Tactical Bomb Technician, and a three-year active member of the department's Drone Unit. In December 2020 Detective Bliss received a Lifesaving Award for the administration of Narcan to a person who was displaying symptoms consistent with an opioid overdose and a Certificate of Merit for the creation and implementation of a new training program to teach new and veteran deputies vital skills in the area of investigations. Detective Bliss was also an adjunct instructor for the Gateway Technical College Law Enforcement Academy. Jeff is survived by his wife and son.

We ask that Detective Bliss’ family and Kenosha Sheriff's Department member's privacy be respected at this time."

