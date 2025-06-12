Derse moving Milwaukee headquarters, Oak Creek facility planned

article

The Brief Milwaukee-based Derse has announced plans to move into a new facility in Oak Creek's Oakview Business Park. The current headquarters is on Canal Street near American Family Field. Once approved, construction is expected to begin next year.



According to the City of Oak Creek, the move will combine Derse's Milwaukee headquarters with its facility in Waukegan, Illinois. It will become a "central hub" for the company's operations.

Oakview Business Park is roughly 14 miles south of the current headquarters, located on Canal Street east of American Family Field, and roughly 40 miles from the Waukegan facility.

Oak Creek said it previously acquired two separate parcels of land with the development of a company headquarters at Oakview Business Park in mind. The city said Derse submitted an application to develop the 31-acre site after a "thorough and detailed site-selection process."

Renderings of new Derse headquarters (Courtesy: City of Oak Creek)

Derse will follow "specific site and architectural approvals" throughout the summer, the city said. It could potentially close on the real estate transaction in late 2025, and once approved by the city, construction is expected to begin next year.

The proposed facility is the largest single investment in Derse’s nearly 80-year history, according to a news release. The company describes itself as a "complete face-to-face marketing agency" that specializes in the "planning and production of exhibits, events, and marketing environments."

Derse employs more than 500 people and serves more than 500 clients, supporting more than 8,000 events annually, the news release said.

In addition to the Milwaukee and Waukegan locations, Derse's website lists a facility in Northbrook, Illinois. There are also sites in Dallas, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, Poland and Germany.