MCSO goes holiday meal shopping for in-need families

During a year that has been especially challenging in many ways, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says it’s trying to help the community and step up service more than ever before.

Making their grocery list and checking it twice, deputies combed the aisles at Metcalfe's Market choosing the perfect items for a Christmas Day meal.

Sheriff Earnell Lucas said their partnership with the grocery store is feeding families -- and spirits.

"We are all in this together," Sheriff Lucas said. "Certainly looking out for those who are less fortunate and the least of those in our community."

The pandemic and economic situation for some has proven to be a challenge. The effort will help 125 area families.

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas shops for families in need at Metcalfe's Market

Advertisement

For Deputy Kristine Rodriguez, it's a labor of love

"Identifying families in need, at-risk families, foster families, veteran families," Rodriguez said."I feel like it adds a personal touch to put the work in."

The holiday food gathering effort includes a ham, sides and more.

"A cookie kit so that they can bake cookies, a meal for the family and a sled to top it all off," Metcalfe's Market owner Tim Metcalfe said.

Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies shop for families in need at Metcalfe's Market

"We wanted it to be activities for families to doing in the home or a safe COVID environment," said Rodriguez.

Pallets prepared will be made into holiday baskets -- but the real gift is the true meaning behind it.

"This year, I think it's really important that we as a community, these families know they matter and we see them and we care," said Metcalfe.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"There is a lot of hope for the future, so everybody just hold on," Sheriff Lucas said.

The meals will be delivered Sunday morning. The families will drive through Washington Park and the baskets will be loaded into their trunks.