Department of Revenue extending customer service hours

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) will extend its customer service hours 1 hour, 15 minutes past its regular closing time on select days during the 2021 tax season.

The extended hours will occur during the busiest times of the tax season the last two weeks of January and again the first two weeks of April on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. 

Individual income tax season in Wisconsin this year begins on February 12, consistent with the IRS. 

"We hope extending our availability will help Wisconsinites more easily reach us at a time that is convenient for them, so we can help them during what can be a hectic time for so many," said DOR Secretary Peter Barca.

The customer service team can be reached at:

  • 608-266-2486 for individuals
  • 608-266-2776 for businesses

