Denim Day in Milwaukee; mayor urges support for sex assault survivors

Milwaukee on Wednesday, April 26 honored its 12th annual Denim Day, an international awareness day focused on supporting survivors of sexual assault and educating the public on all forms of sexual violence.

Mayor Johnson, County Executive Crowley, the Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention, and other community leaders came together to call attention to this important cause. Organizations such as the ASHA Project, Devine Women’s Foundation, and HIR Wellness Institute, among many others will be available to provide resources for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, sex trafficking, and child maltreatment.

The Denim Day campaign began in 1999 after a ruling by the Italian Supreme Court where a rape conviction was overturned because the justices felt that since the victim was wearing tight jeans she must have helped the person who raped her remove her jeans, thereby implying consent.

The following day, the women in the Italian Parliament came to work wearing jeans in solidarity with the victim. Since then, what started as a local campaign to bring awareness to victim blaming and destructive myths that surround sexual violence has grown into a movement.