Denim Day in Milwaukee; sexual violence awareness events, resources
MILWAUKEE - The city of Milwaukee will acknowledge Denim Day next Wednesday, April 24 – part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
The international awareness day calls for action to reduce sexual violence and end victim-blaming. It encourages people to wear denim to educate others about sexual violence.
"The city of Milwaukee is proud to support this event, and we encourage everyone, everyone to participate and bring awareness," Mayor Cavalier Johnson said on Friday. "Survivors are not alone. They're not. The city stands with them as they go through this journey of healing."
Anyone looking for ideas on how to get involved can find materials and an events calendar on the Denim Day MKE website. The Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Milwaukee Office of Community Wellness and Safety offer information on a broad range of services available to the public, too.