DEN Emporium in Elm Grove; local artisans sell one-of-a-kind creations

Published  December 8, 2025 8:49am CST
The DEN Emporium

Brian Kramp is in Elm Grove checking out the rustic decor and gifts you can find for the holidays at this great locally owned shop.

ELM GROVE, Wis. - Not only is The DEN Emporium home of "DEN Soy Candle Company", but it’s also loaded with great gifts and home décor with a little ‘Up North’ charm. 

Brian Kramp is in Elm Grove checking out the rustic decor and gifts you can find for the holidays at this great locally owned shop.

Floral designs using a special plant

Brian Kramp is at DEN Emporium with a woman that makes beautiful keepsake floral designs using a special plant.

One-of-a-kind creations

Brian Kramp is with the owner of Bear Twin Novelties - gifts that you may love to gift to others or yourself.

Looking for a special gift for the holidays?

Brian Kramp is in Elm Grove with the owner who's getting a little help from a special friend this holiday season.

See what’s in store for the holiday season

Brian Kramp is at The DEN Emporium checking out what’s in store for the holiday season.

Great functional gifts

Brian Kramp is checking out some handmade leather goods crafted by a husband-and-wife team of out of Grafton.

