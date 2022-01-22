Delavan Lake water rescues, Chicago man OK: police

article

A Chicago man fell into Delavan Lake after the ice boat he was in hit the open water on Saturday, Jan. 22.

According to town of Delavan police, authorities were called to the lake shortly before 3:15 p.m. Prior to their arrival, the man had gotten out of the water and was standing on the ice roughly a half-mile south of Community Park on the lake's eastern shore.

The man was checked by rescue personnel and released at the scene.

Authorities said it was the fourth time in the past week – and second time Saturday – that a person had fallen through the ice.

The police department reminds everyone that there is thin ice and open water on the lake, urging everyone to take "extreme" caution.

