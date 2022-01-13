Expand / Collapse search

Delavan gun shop burglary suspect arrested: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
DELAVAN, Wis. - Town of Delavan police on Thursday, Jan. 13 announced that a suspect has been arrested in connection to a gun shop burglary that happened the previous week.

Police said several firearms were stolen from the shop, located on Dam Road north of the city of Delavan, around 3:15 a.m. on Jan. 7.

As police investigated, Elkhorn police officers and Walworth County sheriff's deputies spotted a suspicious vehicle at an Elkhorn gas station. It was determined that the vehicle had several firearms in it, and all of them matched those stolen from the gun shop.

The suspect, identified by police as 24-year-old Richey Majors of Milwaukee, was arrested. He is charged with 19 total counts related to the burglary, court documents show. 

A 19-year-old West Allis woman was arrested for party to the crime of burglary, though court documents do not yet state if she has been criminally charged. For that reason, FOX6 News is not naming her. Additionally, police said, a juvenile referral for the same suspected crime was filed for an unidentified girl.

