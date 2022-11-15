Delafield's 5 inches of snow 'a blessing and a curse'

The first accumulating snowfall happened Tuesday, Nov. 15 in southeast Wisconsin, and according to the FOX6 Weather Experts and the National Weather Service, Delafield saw 5 inches. This, five days after temperatures in the 70s.

"It’s too early," said Jim Stoffer.

"I’m not ready for it," said Jan Stoffer.

Ready or not, winter arrived Tuesday in southeast Wisconsin.

"We knew it was coming," said Jim Stoffer.

"I mean we always know it’s coming, right?" said Jan Stoffer. "Snow, it’s kind of a blessing and a curse. We love it. It’s a lot of fun, but we still have to deal with it."

No matter how much you shovel, you can’t push off the season.

"Snow is the inevitable plague of winter around here, but you get used to it," said Jim Stoffer. "You learn to love it."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

From frozen sidewalks to frozen custard, the Stoffers, owners of Wholly Cow Frozen Custard, said they appreciate the changing seasons.

"We close in the winter," said Jan Stoffer. "It’s not such a hot item in the winter, but in the summer, yeah it’s the place to go."

In a state where that shift can be so quick, you have to be in a constant state of readiness.

"We took out bikes out a couple of days in a row, and now, we’re shoveling," said Jan Stoffer.

Across the street, Tom Janicki leaned in.

"You go from what feels like summer, windows are open in the office… now, the heat’s on and jackets are out," said Janicki. "I love the snow, so I’m OK with it."

Love it or hate it, you get used it no matter when it decides to fall.

"It’s nice to have winter, snowfall, Christmas trees, that sort of thing," said Jim Stoffer. "Come January, take it away."

"It feels like maybe it’s a little soon but then again, it’s going to happen, it’s Wisconsin," said Jan Stoffer.

The Lake Country Fire Department responded to a lot of traffic calls Tuesday – to be expected with the first snowfall like this – but just another reminder to drive safely.