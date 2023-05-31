Delafield rollover crash; teen injured, truck and 2 SUVs involved

article

A 17-year-old boy is recovering from serious injuries after a multi-vehicle crash on eastbound I-94 at Highway C in Delafield.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department says the wreck happened around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30.

Officials say an SUV driven by the 17-year-old collided with a box truck driven by a 44-year-old male. The collision caused the SUV to roll over and collide with a second SUV. The 17-year-old driver was extricated from his vehicle by emergency crews and taken to Aurora Summit Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the box truck and the people in the second SUV were treated on scene for minor injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials say eastbound I-94 was closed for approximately two hours while the crash was investigated, and accident debris was removed.

This crash remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.