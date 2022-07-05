Crash closes I-94 eastbound near Delafield

A crash shut down Interstate 94 eastbound near State Highway 83 in Delafield Tuesday afternoon, June 5.

It was the second crash in the area that day. Tuesday morning, a multi-vehicle crash on eastbound I-94 near State Highway 83 led to one person dying and one serious injury.

The crash happened around 3 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The closure was expected to last until around 5 p.m., but traffic began flowing again shortly after 4 p.m.

