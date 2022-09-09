Delafield death investigation, construction crew finds body: sheriff
article
DELAFIELD, Wis. - The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is investigating a death after a construction crew found a body Friday morning, Sept. 9.
Authorities responded to the scene on Golf Road just west of Prospect Avenue in the town of Delafield shortly before 11 a.m.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
FOX6 News at the scene found investigators in a field adjacent to the Orthopaedic Associates of Wisconsin building.
This is a developing story.