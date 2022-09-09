Expand / Collapse search

Delafield death investigation, construction crew finds body: sheriff

Death investigation in the town of Delafield

DELAFIELD, Wis. - The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is investigating a death after a construction crew found a body Friday morning, Sept. 9.

Authorities responded to the scene on Golf Road just west of Prospect Avenue in the town of Delafield shortly before 11 a.m. 

FOX6 News at the scene found investigators in a field adjacent to the Orthopaedic Associates of Wisconsin building. 

This is a developing story. 