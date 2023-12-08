Delafield fatal hit-and-run crash, vehicle found 250 feet off roadway

article

One person is dead after a Delafield hit-and-run crash that happened Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The hit-and-run crash happened in the area of Genesee Street and I-94 around 6:50 p.m. The striking vehicle fled the area prior to the arrival of officers.

The striking vehicle was later found approximately 250 feet off the roadway in a wooded area at the 90-degree turn of eastbound Indian Spring Drive in the city of Delafield.

The sole occupant of that vehicle was dead.

The Delafield Police Department was assisted by Lake Country Fire and Rescue, Wisconsin State Patrol, the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department and the Waukesha County Medical Examiner's Office.