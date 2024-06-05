Delafield crash: I-94 lanes closed Wednesday morning, semi in median

article

A crash on I-94 eastbound shut down lanes in both directions on Wednesday morning, June 5.

It happened in Delafield near State Highway 83. Wisconsin Department of Transportation cameras showed a semi in the median between eastbound and westbound lanes.

A single eastbound lane was initially closed and reopened shortly after 7 a.m. A westbound lane was shut down shortly before 7 a.m. as work began to pull the semi from the median.

While traffic fully reopened around 7:30 a.m., WisDOT said traffic delays during the closure stretched more than three miles.

