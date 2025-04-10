The Brief A $1.8 million Delafield home is for sale to raise money for mental health causes. Miller Marriott Construction designed the "Charity Home." Those behind the project hope to end the stigma surrounding mental health.



FOX6 News got a look inside a $1.8 million Delafield home that's being sold to raise money for mental health causes.

The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home near Wisconsin and Genesee just went on the market. The 3,700-square-foot space is described as "modern Victorian."

The backstory:

Miller Marriott Construction designed the "Charity Home."

Miller Marriott owner Kirsten Miller said she donated the land. Most of the construction costs and labor were also donated. She plans to use $400,000 in profits from the sale to make a donation to the National Alliance on Mental Illness and other local mental health organizations.

"Charity Home" for sale in Delafield

Miller's brother, who worked in construction, died by suicide last year. She hopes to end the stigma surrounding mental health.

"We started down this road, and while we were talking with NAMI, men in the trades – 45 to 65 – were four times the rate for suicide. It’s alarming to us," he said. "We thought, those same people who said, yes, I’ll help you with this cause, are the same ones struggling."

What's next:

The Millers have had mental health discussions at home since the home was completed in December. Their latest, titled "Ending the Stigma of Men and Mental Health" takes place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 10.

The home's address is 545 Wisconsin Avenue in Delafield.