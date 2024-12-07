Delafield boy organizes skateboard contest toy drive

article

A 12-year-old Delafield boy used his love of skateboarding to collect toys for the U.S. Marine Corps' "Toys for Tots" program on Saturday.

Bobby Merkt organized a skate contest in which a toy donation was required for entry. While he hoped to collect toys, he also hoped the competition would bring people together.

"They don't have many events here at Four Seasons Skate Park, and I wanted to bring everyone in the skating community together and have a big event," he said.

Merkt promoted the contest, which included prizes for the winners, on Instagram. He said competitors came from Illinois, Minnesota and, of course, Wisconsin.

Attendees of Saturday's contest were also encouraged to donate toys.