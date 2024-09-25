Delafield apartment fire; criminal investigation ongoing

article

The Brief A criminal investigation is ongoing in connection to an apartment fire in Delafield on Sept. 12. Delafield police are working with the State Fire Marshall and the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office. One person was rescued from the building by firefighters.



A criminal investigation is underway following an apartment fire in Delafield on Sept. 12. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Vista Park Ct.

"A criminal investigation is ongoing and is expected to last several months as evidence is processed and analyzed. We are working with the State Fire Marshall through DCI and the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office. There is no danger to the community currently and there are no suspects at large," Delafield police said.

Daylight view of the damage to the apartment building

Fire officials say they were called to the eight-unit building after an "electrical burning smell."

Firefighters got everyone out, including a woman and her dog who were trapped on the second floor.

Lake Country Fire and Rescue told FOX6 that heavy smoke in the hallway made it difficult for the woman to find her way, so they pulled her out.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The fire lit up the night sky, courtesy: Mary Ebert

Investigators say the fire quickly spread to the attic.

Firefighters tell FOX6 one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Red Cross says renters in four units will be displaced "long term."