Deer hunting season around the corner, tips to stay safe

Deer are starting to mate, and that means deer hunting season is just around the corner.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural resources estimates 200,000 deer will be cleared from the Wisconsin landscape just from the gun hunt on Nov. 19 through Nov. 27.

"It is a time-honored tradition at every corner of the state of Wisconsin," said Preston Cole from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources(DNR)." Whether your friends or family will be making their way into the woods or on the tree stands, we need folks to have a safe and successful deer season."

Officials remind hunters that safety needs to be the priority.

"If there is ever a firearm season going on within the state, hunters must wear at least 50 percent of their outer clothing above the waist in blaze orange or florescent pink," said Brad Wilson, DNR conservation warden.

DNR said attire is the first step in being safe; once you pick up your firearm, remember the TAB-K acronym:

T is for "treat your firearm as if it is always loaded"

A is for "always point the muzzle in a safe direction"

B reminds you to "be certain of your target and what's beyond it"

K is to "keep your finger off the trigger until you're ready to shoot"

DNR said most hunting accidents are self-inflicted.

"The anticipation we’re experiencing here over the next couple of weeks is driven mostly by that looking forward the reunions that take place during the gun season and the memories to be made," said Jeff Pritzl, the state deer program specialist.

Archery and crossbow deer hunting is going on now until Jan. 8. A license is needed to participate in any kind of hunting activity. For more information on how to obtain one go to the DNR's website.