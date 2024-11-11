Deer District Prep Showcase coming to Fiserv Forum in Feb. 2025

Fiserv Forum and Wisconsin Sports Network will host a Deer District Prep Showcase on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, featuring 10 high school boys’ basketball teams from across the state.

The all-day event will include five games that tip off every two hours, beginning at 10 a.m.

General admission tickets are $15 and valid for all matchups. Fans can purchase a courtside seat for one game for $50, or all 5 games for $75. Tickets are on sale now on the Fiserv Forum website.

Schedule

10 a.m. - Kohler vs. Lake Mills

12 p.m. – Hortonville vs. Oconomowoc

2 p.m. – Racine Park vs. Milwaukee Juneau

4 p.m. – Stevens Point vs. Sun Prairie East

6 p.m. – Kettle Moraine vs. Nicolet

"We're extremely excited to partner with Fiserv Forum on what is shaping up to be one of the best and most anticipated prep basketball events in the state," said Travis Wilson, General Manager of Wisconsin Sports Network.

"Fiserv Forum is a hub for NBA and NCAA basketball in Wisconsin, and we’re thrilled to welcome high school teams in our first Deer District Prep Showcase," said Michael Belot, Milwaukee Bucks Senior Vice President of Business Operations & Chief Real Estate Development Officer. "We hope to support the Prep Showcase becoming an annual event that all Wisconsin high schools and fans can look forward to."