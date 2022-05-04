Fat Tuesday frozen cocktail bar coming to Deer District

article

Frozen cocktail bar Fat Tuesday will become a permanent Deer District tenant this summer, it was announced Wednesday, May 4.

The bar will open on the first floor of GATHER at Deer District, with later updates to come. The bar will feature piña coladas, margaritas, electric lemonade and more, according to a news release.

Visitors will be able to mix and match flavors, choosing from one of their favorite combinations or making their own frozen cocktail. Customers will also have the opportunity to take their souvenir cup home with them for discounts on future visits.

Statement from Michael Belot, vice president of Bucks ventures and development:

"We’re so excited to welcome Fat Tuesday to Deer District. Deer District is continuously redefining downtown Milwaukee, and Fat Tuesday’s specialty frozen cocktails will be a great contributor to our vibrant future."

Statement from Alex Macedo, Fat Tuesday chief daiquiri officer:

"Deer District is the prime spot for our Milwaukee debut. It’s the home of the Milwaukee Bucks and will also be the home to the first Fat Tuesday in the Midwest. We’re getting our game on and the party started in style, and hope the community is as excited with our arrival as we are."

