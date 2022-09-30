Deer District will be site of City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree

article

In a tradition dating back more than a century, the City of Milwaukee will mark the holidays with a publicly displayed Christmas tree. This year, in partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks, the tree will be situated outside Fiserv Forum.

The City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree at Deer District – Illuminated by We Energies will be on display beginning with a public tree lighting ceremony on November 18. Previously, city Christmas trees were located outside City Hall.

"We are continuing a grand tradition with some new partners this year, and I am so pleased that our combined efforts will bring the spirit of the holidays to even more Milwaukee residents," Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. "Deer District has become a central gathering place in Milwaukee, and the official city Christmas tree will be a great complement to all the activity and excitement there."

The search is on for the ideal tree to harvest and place at the new location. The tree must be growing within Milwaukee city limits, stand at least 30 feet tall, and be accessible for removal. Nominations can be made by calling 414-286-CITY (2489) and will be accepted until Friday, October 14.

The city’s forestry experts will evaluate all the nominated trees to select the best of the bunch. The donors of the winning tree will have a prominent role in the tree lighting ceremony.