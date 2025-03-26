Death investigation at Milwaukee Mall; foul play not suspected

article

The Brief FOX6 News is working to learn more after police responded to the long-closed Milwaukee Mall on Tuesday night. The medical examiner confirmed they were called to the scene but did not provide further details. This is a developing story.



Police responded to the long-closed Milwaukee Mall, located near Fond du Lac and North, on Tuesday night, March 25.

Police say the decedent, a 65 year old, was located inside the vacant building deceased.

The cause of death is under investigation. Foul play is not suspected.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.