Death investigation at Milwaukee Mall; foul play not suspected
article
MILWAUKEE - Police responded to the long-closed Milwaukee Mall, located near Fond du Lac and North, on Tuesday night, March 25.
Police say the decedent, a 65 year old, was located inside the vacant building deceased.
The cause of death is under investigation. Foul play is not suspected.
FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.