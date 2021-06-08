Expand / Collapse search

Fatal crash in Marquette Interchange, I-43 SB closed at National

By
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Death investigation in Marquette Interchange, I-43 SB closed at National

The medical examiner was called out to the Marquette Interchange Tuesday morning, June 8.

MILWAUKEE - The medical examiner was called out to the Marquette Interchange Tuesday morning, June 8 following a crash. The victim has been identified as a 22-year-old woman. 

At this time, the ramp from eastbound I-94 to southbound I-43 and the ramp from westbound I-794 to southbound I-43 are closed.

Additionally, law enforcement reports all lanes are closed on I-43/94 southbound at National Avenue are closed. 

This is a developing story. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Drought affects half of Wisconsin

Six inches below average. That's how much rain Milwaukee has missed out on so far this year as farmers brace for what could be a long summer ahead.