Death investigation underway at College Avenue Park & Ride
MILWAUKEE - A death investigation is underway after a male was found dead at the Collge Avenue Park and Ride in Milwaukee Monday morning, Dec. 21.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner was called to the scene shortly before 5 a.m.
FOX6 crews on scene say a body was located between two vehicles.
It is unclear what led up to the death -- but the medical examiner says it does not appear suspicious.
This is a developing story.
