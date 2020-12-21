Expand / Collapse search

Death investigation underway at College Avenue Park & Ride

By FOX6 News Digital Team
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - A death investigation is underway after a male was found dead at the Collge Avenue Park and Ride in Milwaukee Monday morning, Dec. 21. 

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner was called to the scene shortly before 5 a.m.

FOX6 crews on scene say a body was located between two vehicles. 

It is unclear what led up to the death -- but the medical examiner says it does not appear suspicious. 

This is a developing story. 

