Death investigation underway at College Avenue Park & Ride

article

A death investigation is underway after a male was found dead at the Collge Avenue Park and Ride in Milwaukee Monday morning, Dec. 21.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner was called to the scene shortly before 5 a.m.

FOX6 crews on scene say a body was located between two vehicles.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

It is unclear what led up to the death -- but the medical examiner says it does not appear suspicious.

This is a developing story.