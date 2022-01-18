Expand / Collapse search

Deadly apartment fire in Kenosha

By
Published 
Updated 6:08AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Deadly apartment fire in Kenosha

At least one person is dead following an apartment fire in Kenosha.

KENOSHA, Wis. - At least one person is dead following an apartment fire in Kenosha. The fire broke out around 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17th at the Saxony Manor Apartments. 

We know the medical examiner was called to the scene, however, there is no word on how many victims or if anyone else was injured. 

Fire at Saxony Manor apartments in Kenosha

The Red Cross has also been called to help those displaced. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained. 

Fire at Saxony Manor apartments in Kenosha

Fire at Saxony Manor apartments in Kenosha

Milwaukee woman shot during argument near 60th and Clarke, 2 arrested
article

Milwaukee woman shot during argument near 60th and Clarke, 2 arrested

A Milwaukee woman, 42, suffered serious injuries when she was shot Monday afternoon near 60th and Clarke.

7 Milwaukee mayor candidates look to fill Barrett's term
article

7 Milwaukee mayor candidates look to fill Barrett's term

Seven candidates are running to fill Tom Barrett's term as mayor of Milwaukee, with the field officially set ahead of the Feb. 15 primary.

Milwaukee teen stole guns, cars, cash over 3 months, prosecutors say

A Milwaukee 16-year-old is charged in connection to a string of burglaries and car thefts. Investigators say in one case, he stole 20 guns from a locked cabinet inside a Menomonee Falls home -- arrested after he shot himself with one of them.