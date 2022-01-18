Deadly apartment fire in Kenosha

At least one person is dead following an apartment fire in Kenosha. The fire broke out around 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17th at the Saxony Manor Apartments.

We know the medical examiner was called to the scene, however, there is no word on how many victims or if anyone else was injured.

Fire at Saxony Manor apartments in Kenosha

The Red Cross has also been called to help those displaced.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.

