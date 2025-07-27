De Pere police shooting; man with rifle fatally shot at boat launch

article

The Brief The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating a fatal police shooting in De Pere. The shooting happened early Saturday, July 26. The man who was shot had been brandishing a rifle at a boat launch, officials said in a news release.



Police shooting

What we know:

Officials say just before 1 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the Perkofski Boat Launch in De Pere to investigate a person with a rifle.

Officers from De Pere Police, Ashwaubenon Public Safety & the Brown County Sheriff's Office responded and attempted to negotiate with the individual. A news release says shortly after, the subject showed their rifle and officers from De Pere and Ashwaubenon fired their weapons and hit the person.

The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene.