De Pere police shooting; man with rifle fatally shot at boat launch
DE PERE, Wis. - The v Department of Justice is investigating a police shooting that happened early Saturday, July 26.
Police shooting
What we know:
Officials say just before 1 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the Perkofski Boat Launch in De Pere to investigate a person with a rifle.
Officers from De Pere Police, Ashwaubenon Public Safety & the Brown County Sheriff's Office responded and attempted to negotiate with the individual. A news release says shortly after, the subject showed their rifle and officers from De Pere and Ashwaubenon fired their weapons and hit the person.
The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.