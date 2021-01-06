D.C. aide grabs Electoral College ballots before mob broke into Senate floor

A Washington, D.C. aide is receiving props on social media for keeping the Electoral College ballots safe from pro-Trump protesters during Wednesday's deadly riots.

According to Senator Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), the aide rescued the sacred ballots just before the mob broke into the Senate floor.

Sen. Merkley said if it wasn't for the aide's quick-thinking actions, those ballots would have been burned down.

RELATED: Woman shot in US Capitol dead, several officers injured after pro-Trump protesters charge building

The aide's identity has not been released. Congress plans to resume the count of electoral votes Wednesday night after the deadly break-in from the mob.

