'Day of Rage:' Milwaukee Jewish, Muslim groups call for peace

Jewish communities and authorities around the world were on high alert Friday night, Oct. 13 as Hamas declared a "Day of Rage" amid the war in Israel.

Milwaukee police said they were actively monitoring Hamas' call for global anger. As of now, local authorities did not know of any credible threats.

"It’s a communal weight, if you will, we all carry together," said Rabbi Yisroel Lein with Chabad of the East Side. "I think there are some people in real grief."

On a dark and gloomy day, Lein said the only way to respond to the "Day of Rage" is to fill the world with light.

"We’re not going to cower in fear," he said. "If someone threatens us with a ‘Day of Rage,’ our response is a day of love and a day of kindness."

Lein said, when he arrived at Chabad of the East Side Friday morning, a police car was parked across the street.

"We have regular security every single weekend. In addition, tonight, we also have police cruisers driving in the neighborhood, all the neighboring synagogues," he said. "Without divulging too many details, we are firm, and we are certain God is watching over us, and he’s taking care of us."

Security was also present Friday at a "Standing with Gaza" vigil in solidarity for civilians killed. It was put on by groups including American Muslims for Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace Milwaukee.

"They are innocents, and those are the people by far and away who have lost their lives through this bombardment," said Munjed Ahmad, an American Muslims for Palestine board member. "I got word one of our friends in Chicago lost his entire family in Gaza, so it’s hitting home."

"As a Jewish American, it’s really important to me we not murder people in my name," said Lorraine Hilinka Malcoe, co-coordinator with Jewish Voice for Peace Milwaukee.

"We truly believe safety and peace will not come until Palestinians have freedom, equality and justice," said Jodi Melamed, another co-coordinator with the organization.

Regardless of opinion, even on dark days, there are outpourings of support for prayer and peace.

"In this moment of difficulty, we’d like to seek strength through each other," Ahmad said.

"Remember that love and kindness goes a tremendous way toward adding light to this world," said Lein.

Elsewhere, Levi Stein, the owner of Friendship Cafe, said Friday was the first day they'd hired security. Also in response to the war, Lein pointed to an online campaign called "Million Mitzvah's for Israel" – that has several ways to show support.