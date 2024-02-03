Wauwatosa police chase, Milwaukee man gets 2 years in prison

article

A Milwaukee man charged in a 2023 Wauwatosa police chase has been sentenced to prison.

Davion Newson, 23, pleaded guilty to four felonies as part of a deal with prosecutors in January. He was sentenced Friday to two years in prison and two years of extended supervision.

Newson's co-defendant in the case, 21-year-old Gamila May, was sentenced to probation Tuesday, Jan. 30 for a misdemeanor charge of resisting/failing to stop.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Case details

Wauwatosa police said officers spotted a car with heavily tinted windows and dealer plates on March 15, 2023 – but no buyer's guide in the window, as by required by law. They tried stopping the car near 102nd and Burleigh, but the driver took off.

Police said Newson was driving at the time as officers pursued him on Burleigh Street, eventually using a tire deflation device to slow the car down near 90th and Burleigh.

Dashcam from 2023 Wauwatosa police pursuit of Davion Newson (Courtesy: WPD)

Prosecutors said Newson nearly hit people in the parking lots of a Speedway near 84th and Appleton and the nearby J&M Quik Mart. After he drove over a curb near Appleton and Hampton, Milwaukee police shut down the intersection.

The driver then went over a concrete median, and the car became disabled – ending the first pursuit after 4.7 miles. Prosecutors said it reached 87 mph. After that, the complaint states, Newson got out of the car and jumped into a waiting SUV.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

According to prosecutors, May was driving that SUV. She told investigators she and Newson had been at a family therapy appointment, and Newson left while she was in the parking lot crying. She said she soon got a call from him that he had a flat tire and needed her to come pick him up. She said she went to the area near Appleton and Hampton with a baby in the back seat of the SUV and saw that police were pursuing Newson. She said Newson jumped into the SUV – and a second pursuit began.

The complaint said an officer cut his hand trying to get Newson out of the SUV as it took off and nearly struck two Milwaukee police officers.

Dashcam from 2023 Wauwatosa police pursuit of Davion Newson (Courtesy: WPD)

That chase lasted nearly a mile and reached 90 mph. May said at one point, she crawled into the back seat to hold the baby, who had rolled from the car seat during the chase. She said she told Newson to pull over.

Newson was arrested after prosecutors said he ran into a home near 92nd and Hampton with May, who was carrying the baby. The complaint states he used May and the baby to block the doorway to assist in his escape. He ran into the basement for 30 minutes before he was ultimately taken into custody.

Prosecutors said a rifle, crack cocaine, fentanyl, scales, a suspected cutting agent and five cellphones were found in the vehicle(s).