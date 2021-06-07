Dave Chappelle coming to Summerfest on Sept. 11

article

Dave Chappelle will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest on Saturday, Sept. 11. This will be the first time that Chappelle has performed at the festival.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com. Tickets include admission to Summerfest on the day of the show.

No cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed inside the show.

Upon arrival, all phones & smartwatches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night, and may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby.

Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected. No cameras will be allowed.

