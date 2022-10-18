Darrell Brooks trial: Jurors to hear what Brooks told FBI agents after attack

Witness testimony will resume Tuesday morning, Oct. 18 in the Darrell Brooks trial, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack. At least one more day of state witnesses is expected before prosecutors plan to rest their case. On Tuesday, jurors will hear what Brooks said to FBI agents hours after the attack.

Detective Jay Carpenter

First to take the stand on Tuesday was Detective Jay Carpenter. The state proceeded to play an audio recording of Brooks speaking with Carpenter with two FBI agents at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

Monday recap

On Monday, prosecutors focused on Brooks' arrest after the Christmas parade attack, calling nine witnesses.

One officer fired shots at the Ford Escape. A short time later, they found it abandoned in a driveway a couple of blocks south of the parade route. Police soon received tips that a man matching the driver's description was going door-to-door in a pair of Waukesha neighborhoods asking to use the phone.

A Big Bend police officer found Brooks standing on a neighbors front porch.

Prosecutors say Brooks drove a red SUV through the parade route on Nov. 21, 2021, killing six and injuring more than 60 others.

On Nov. 21, 2021, according to prosecutors, Brooks met up with his ex-girlfriend in Frame Park, the same woman he is accused of running over with his red SUV earlier in November 2021. She told police they argued in his SUV before he started driving, and he "was driving around with one hand and striking her in the face with his other hand." She eventually got out and called her friends for help.

Soon after that, according to prosecutors, Brooks drove that red SUV through the parade route, killing Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. More than 60 others were hurt.