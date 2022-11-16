Darrell Brooks sentencing: 9 people to speak on Brooks' behalf

More statements are expected Wednesday, Nov. 16 in the final day of Darrel Brooks' sentencing hearing. On Tuesday, 45 victims and survivors of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack shared powerful personal accounts of how the attack impacted them in the first of two sentencing hearings for Darrell Brooks.

What's ahead Wednesday

Judge Dorow set aside all of Tuesday in court to hear victim impact statements. Brooks has indicated he will have people speak on his behalf as well.

Because of the disruption surrounding the threat to the courthouse, the court was not able to hear from Brooks or the persons who are speaking on his behalf.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Judge Dorow indicated the sentencing of Darrell Brooks would resume at noon on Wednesday.

After Brooks and his witnesses have had a chance to speak, she will hand down her sentence and explain her reasoning tied to the charges. In the end, Brooks faces the consecutive six life sentences plus 859 years in prison.

Brooks' sentencing

The jury found Brooks guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Each count carries a mandatory life sentence in Wisconsin. Judge Dorow has discretion over the other 70 counts -- a decision that will come Wednesday.

To begin court on Tuesday, Brooks referred to himself as Darrell Brooks, Jr. It was the first time he ever stated his full name in court. The judge noted Brooks had filed for a stay of his sentence and other motions. They would not be dealt with during this hearing.

Brooks did not request his speakers present their statements by Zoom, but the judge indicated during a break that the appropriate measures would be taken to ensure Brooks' mother had the Zoom information to be shared with a pre-approved list of people.