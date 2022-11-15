Darrell Brooks sentencing: Waukesha Christmas parade victims speak

A Waukesha County jury found Darrell Brooks guilty of 76 counts in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Now, Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow will sentence Brooks in a hearing that is expected to last two days – Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 15 and 16.

The jury found Brooks guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Each count carries a mandatory life sentence in Wisconsin. Judge Dorow has discretion over the other 70 counts -- a decision that will come after victims have their chance to speak.

Darrell Brooks

Judge Dorow has set aside all of Tuesday in court to hear victim impact statements. The Waukesha County District Attorney's Office said 36 people plan to speak or enter a written statement describing how Brooks' actions have impacted their lives.

Brooks has indicated he will have people speak on his behalf as well.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Then on Wednesday afternoon, the judge is expected to hand down her sentence in the Brooks case – and explain her reasoning tied to the charges. In the end, Brooks faces the consecutive six life sentences plus 859 years in prison.

This is a developing story.