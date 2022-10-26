Darrell Brooks guilty: Local, state leaders react to verdict

article

A jury found Darrell Brooks guilty on all 76 charges in connection to the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade attack on Wednesday, Oct. 26. He faces a mandatory life sentence on each homicide count.

Reaction to the news poured in from local and state officials.

City of Waukesha

Over the past several weeks, many in our community have had to re-live the trauma of last year’s Christmas Parade tragedy. We know the pain and horror that this has brought for so many. Today, we are glad that the trial is over and that justice will be served for all those impacted by this tragedy.

"I am thankful that the jury found the defendant guilty on all counts," said Mayor Shawn Reilly. "We can now re-focus on taking steps forward as a community and continue the healing process."

We are grateful for the work of everyone at the Waukesha County Courthouse, all those who came forward as witnesses and testified, and everyone in the community for supporting one another these past few weeks during the trial.

We are especially proud of our City of Waukesha Police and Fire Departments and how they responded in the hours, days and months following the tragedy and how they presented themselves during the trial.

"In the nearly one year since this tragedy, there has not been a day that our community has not grieved," said Police Chief Dan Thompson. "The victims' families as well as our first responders continue to deal with the lasting effects of the horrors of that day. We are grateful for the support that has come from all over the world, and we ask you to continue to keep all those involved in your prayers."

"This decision can now allow our Fire Department and our community to take another step on our pathway to recovery from this horrible trauma," said Fire Chief Steve Howard. "We thank everyone for their support for our Department and City.

Despite extremely difficult circumstances, we have continued to let the world see how wonderful a community Waukesha truly is.

As a community, we still have a long road ahead filled with difficult days. This will be especially true as we approach the one-year anniversary of the tragedy. However, as we have experienced the past year, we know that when we stand together, we remain Waukesha Strong.

Senator Ron Johnson

Justice has been served for the victims and families of the Waukesha Christmas Parade massacre. I hope and pray this verdict will bring them some measure of peace and closure.

I want to thank Judge Dorow for her service and patience putting up with this murderer.

Eric Toney

The jury found the defendant guilty of horrific acts of violence. The verdicts help bring a small measure of justice to those affected as they mourn the loss of loved ones and recover from emotional and physical injuries. We keep them and those that fought for justice in prayers.

