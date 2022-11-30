Darrell Brooks files notice, appeals process begins

article

Darrell Brooks, sentenced to life in prison in connection the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, has filed notice of his intent to seek post-conviction relief, court records show.

The notice is an early step of the appeals process. Per state statute, such notices must be filed within 20 days of sentencing; Brooks was sentenced on Nov. 16.

The filing also allows Brooks to request representation from a state public defender – which he has done, paperwork filed Nov. 29 shows. In late September, days before the trial began, Judge Jennifer Dorow ruled Brooks could defend himself and waive his right to an attorney. Brooks had been represented by two attorneys, Jeremy Perri and Anna Kees, since November 2021 when he was criminally charged.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Brooks was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of extended supervision after a jury convicted him on all 76 charges tied to the parade attack. Officially, Brooks was sentenced to serve six consecutive life sentences plus 766 years and three months in prison.