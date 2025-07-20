Dane County wrong-way crash; 1 dead, 4 hurt, 2 OWI arrests
DANE COUNTY, Wis. - One person has died and four others were hurt after a wrong-way crash on I-39 in Dane County early Sunday, July 20.
Fatal wrong-way crash
What we know:
The Wisconsin State Patrol responded just after midnight to mile marker 125 on northbound I-39 near DeForest for a possible head-on crash in traffic.
A news release says a full-size SUV that was suspected to be traveling the wrong way, southbound in the northbound lanes, and struck a compact SUV traveling northbound.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The full-size SUV was fully engulfed in fire. The passenger of the compact SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver was transported via helicopter with injuries. The driver of the full-size SUV was taken to the hospital with injuries.
The driver of the full-size SUV was placed under arrest for operating while impaired.
A reconstruction of the crash scene was conducted.
Secondary crash, another OWI arrest
What we know:
During the investigation of the first crash, a secondary crash occurred on the southbound side of the interstate.
A southbound sedan crossed the yellow line and struck a Deforest Police squad car. The squad car was fully lit with emergency lights and parked, unoccupied on the left shoulder. Both occupants of the sedan were transported with injuries.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The driver was also arrested for operating while impaired.
All names are being withheld pending next of kin notification.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin State Patrol.