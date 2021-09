article

A semi-truck hauling potatoes caught fire on Interstate 94 in Dane County on Friday afternoon, Sept. 24.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the blaze happened near County Highway V in DeForest – roughly 15 miles north of Madison – around 4:20 p.m.

No one was injured, officials said. The incident remains under investigation.

