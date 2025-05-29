Dane County OWI arrest; Wausau woman accused, 7th offense

article

A 28-year-old Wausau woman was arrested by Wisconsin State Patrol on Thursday, May 29 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 7th offense with two children in the vehicle.

What we know:

The Wisconsin State Patrol received a driving complaint about a maroon SUV that was unable to maintain a lane or speed.

A Wisconsin State Trooper located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Upon speaking with the driver, the trooper noticed signs of impairment and an investigation ensued. The driver was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated, 7th offense with two children under 16 years of age in the vehicle.