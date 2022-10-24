Dane County deputy fatally shoots person suspected of weapons violations

article

A sheriff's deputy in Wisconsin shot and killed a person suspected of committing several weapons violations, according to authorities.

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said dispatchers got a 911 call about a weapons violation in the Village of Oregon about 11 a.m. Sunday and deputies began searching for the suspect. Barrett wasn't specific about the alleged violation.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the individual was suspected of "several weapons violations" in recent days.

Law enforcement officers cordoned off a neighborhood Sunday afternoon where the suspect fled on foot. Officials say a deputy made contact with the suspect and fatally shot the individual about 3 p.m.

Authorities did not say what prompted the deputy to use deadly force. A gun was found at the scene, according to the DOJ.

The name of the person who died was not released.

The unidentified deputy has been placed on leave while the DOJ investigates the shooting. The village is about 12 miles (19.3 kilometers) south of Madison.

It's the second time this month that a Dane County sheriff’s deputy has shot and killed someone. On Oct. 13, Deputy Cody Woods fatally shot 46-year-old Quantaze Campbell during an investigation of a stolen vehicle outside a Super 8 hotel in Windsor. Woods has been placed on paid leave while the shooting is investigated.