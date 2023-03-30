'Dancing Chuck' Charles Franzke passes away

article

"Dancing Chuck" Charles Franzke passed away, the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight announced Thursday, March 30.

Franzke was the moving, grooving veteran whose videos went viral. He was an ambassador for the Stars & Stripes Honor Flight program, and these videos were his way of saying thank you for everyone’s support.

"I just keep dancing, and people keep clapping, and that makes me feel good, and I think it makes a lot of them feel good," said Franzke.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"That’s Chuck’s main goal, aside from entertaining people and making them smile," said Karyn Roelke with the Stars & Stripes Honor Flight program. "He wants to encourage his fellow veterans, WWII vets, Korean vets and Vietnam vets who haven’t taken an Honor Flight to sign up for one."

Statement from Stars & Stripes Honor Flight

We are sad to share news of the passing of WWII Navy pilot "Dancing Chuck" Franzke.

Franzke became a well-known ambassador for the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight in his later years, after taking his Honor Flight in 2010. "Chuck was overwhelmed (with his Honor Flight)" his wife Bev said. "When he came back from the Honor Flight he was so happy that he danced right by us!" Bev added that this Honor Flight moment was his first public dance.

While Chuck's viral dance videos were popular before the pandemic, Franzke became a global sensation in April of 2020 when his dance on his front porch to Justin Timberlake’s song "Can’t Stop the Feeling" generated hope and optimism during the lockdowns. The video of his dance was viewed millions of times and shared in social media posts worldwide, including by Timberlake himself. It was featured on tv shows including "Ellen", Good Morning America", "The View" and the video introduction to the 2020 NFL Draft. Chuck’s zest for living and outgoing personality gave so many people worldwide a reason to smile during tough times. He continued to share his joyful optimism until the very end of his life.

"He loved working for Honor Flight, and was so proud that the veterans who hadn’t been honored (when they came home from service) were finally being honored," Bev Franzke said. "That pleased him to no end; that the Korean War and Vietnam veterans were finally getting the recognition they deserve."