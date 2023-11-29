Greyhound Park redevelopment, Kenosha Greeneway breaks ground

Forest County Potawatomi celebrated the groundbreaking of a 240-acre Kenosha Greeneway project Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The project is located at the site of the former Dairyland Greyhound Park. Redevelopment will include multifamily residential, light industrial and commercial space.

"I want to say that Kenosha is a big part of our history, and is our home. We are also proud to support those who call it home today," said James Crawford, Forest County Potawatomi tribal chairman.

The goal is to maintain and establish natural sites including woodlands, wetlands and prairies. The initial phase of redevelopment includes new public infrastructure.