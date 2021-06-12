'Dairy Destination' drive-thru in Washington County

If you love cheese or milk – there's something right up your alley in Washington County.

Hundreds of cars rolled through Sunset Farms on Saturday, June 12 for the "Dairy Destination" drive-thru.

June is dairy month, and the event all about dairy promotion is a tradition that's been around for several years but, of course, this year, due to the pandemic, it looks a little bit different.

"Loved it, it was really fun," Mary Stephen said.

The Washington County Dairy Promotion Committee changed up the annual breakfast at the farm event to a drive-thru due to COVID-19.

"We have seven stations where they’ll drive through. It’s about a 20-minute tour," said dairy committee comember Mike Strupp. "They can go on their phone, listen to the history or the understanding of what they’re seeing."

As hundreds of carloads got an up-close look at life and operations on a dairy farm, organizers said the goal is to promote and educate dairy.

"We get the public out here to give them an understanding of what it takes to run a dairy farm and what’s all involved," Strupp said.

And despite the event's different layout, families loved it.

"The kids were more interested in the cows than the audio, but they give you a script so we can talk about it when we get home," Charlie Johnson of Watertown said.

From cows to calves, it was a family experience to observe farm life from the comfort of their car.

