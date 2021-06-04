Dads receive free admission at Milwaukee County Zoo on Fathers' Day

article

Enjoy a fun-filled Father’s Day seeing Milwaukee County Zoo animals. All dads receive free admission on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 20, courtesy of Prairie Farms Dairy.

On Father's Day, the zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Regular parking, concessions, and daily attraction rates still apply.

During your visit, be sure to stop at the Giraffe habitat to see animal dad, reticulated giraffe, Bahatika. Standing a towering 14.5 feet, Baha is the tallest of the Zoo’s giraffes, and his name means "the fortunate one."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android